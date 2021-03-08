The technology sector is one that attracts a lot of career aspirations – how difficult does this make it for a tech company to attract and retain talent?

The technology sector is indeed a very attractive, dynamic and exciting sector. But it can sometimes be difficult to attract and retain talent. I believe this is down to a number of factors. First of all, technology development dictates the pace and requirements of the sector. Some roles are highly specialised, however what people fail to realise is that the beauty of the technology sector is its diversity. Not everyone who works at GO is an engineer, technician, or network architect. We have a wonderfully dynamic team of professionals from IT developers, marketing, legal, PR and HR to sales, administration, customer relations and a whole host of other talent.

Talent retention is dependent on a lot of important factors including cultural fit as well as the importance of finding purpose in one’s role. I strongly believe that if the company culture is right, it will attract and retain the best talent.

Is the education sector providing for the needs that a technology company needs today?

A technology company’s needs change in line with sectoral developments. Likewise the educational sector needs to move hand-in-hand with such advancements. This also includes instigating curiosity about the tech industry among young people, specifically women who can certainly contribute and excel in a technology company. However, working in the technology sector requires a lot more than technical expertise. Interpersonal skills are equally important, as is business acumen. It’s very much a 360-degree, holistic approach that is required.

What are the main people-related challenges the tech sector faces today?

The tech industry in Malta faces quite a lot of competition which can certainly have an impact on talent retention. Some roles are also highly specialised, so finding the right talent locally can sometimes be a challenge. Generally, many people who work in tech are driven by the challenge of something new. It is important to ensure people remain engaged and motivated with a strong sense of purpose. Leading through purpose helps us overcome this challenge. As a company, we strongly believe in the culture of learning. Experience adds to this growth – we value this.

What new challenges has the pandemic situation brought?

Undoubtedly, 2020 is a year that will go down in history as one that has transformed the traditional workplace for thousands of businesses across the globe. For GO, it has been no different. It has however been a year of cultural growth and learning for the company and one that has defined its people strategy.

As a company, we steer away from gender stereotypes and focus on the individual and their needs

Many lives and livelihoods depend on GO for connectivity, whether it’s to remain connected to family and friends, work remotely, or to keep business operations going. The first challenge for us was to keep our workforce safe, so we could continue to serve our customers. To put things into perspective, we have around 5,000 customer interactions daily. This goes to show how we needed to completely transform the way we work if we wanted to continue to serve. Thankfully we were well ahead of the curve in terms of preparedness as a company. We rolled out a number of physical, mental and emotional well-being programmes.

COVID-19 also meant a rethink on how GO delivered its personal and professional development programme. HR strategies were redesigned overnight, ensuring all leaders had the necessary skills to manage their respective teams, under these new, remote conditions. GO increased its professional coaching sessions and conducted regular surveys to keep its pulse on employee sentiment and adapted its strategies accordingly.

Were any of these challenges gender-related?

As a company, we steer away from gender stereotypes and focus on the individual and their needs. An individual’s challenge is our challenge and we work together to overcome it, no matter what.

How have you adapted to such changes?

Never before have we ever had to adapt to so many changes as a company. But remaining focused on our Purpose as One Team, and living our corporate values every day – which are, ‘To Obsess about our Customer’, ‘Act as One GO Team’ and ‘Act like an Owner’, we have managed to navigate the highs and lows of this pandemic, become even more connected as an organisation, reaching the highest employment satisfaction and engagement scores of the past six years while working remotely and successfully delivering on our goals. I have never been prouder of our teams.