Barcelona’s injury problems worsened after defender Hector Bellerin suffered a calf problem in training on Tuesday.

The club said in a statement they would examine the injury on Wednesday, with Bellerin potentially joining several other players on the sidelines.

During the international break Barcelona have lost Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong with thigh and hamstring injuries.

Uruguayan defender Araujo faces the longest absence after deciding to undergo surgery on a torn thigh muscle on Wednesday. He is poised to miss the World Cup and could be out for up to three months.

More details here...