Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham said he was targeting Euro 2024 glory with England after winning the Kopa Trophy for the best player of last season aged under 21 at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational start to his Real career, a brace in Saturday's 2-1 Clasico win over Barcelona taking him to 13 goals in his first 13 games for the Spanish giants.

But the Kopa Trophy rewards his performances last season. In his final campaign with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham scored 14 times in 42 games as they came second in the Bundesliga. He also helped England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I am really grateful to Dortmund for the opportunities they gave me over the years and especially last year, to be a leading player and someone who helped the team to win games," Bellingham told AFP and other media after collecting his prize.

