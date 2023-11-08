Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham was a doubt for his team’s clash with Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday after the midfielder hurt his shoulder at the weekend.

Madrid can reach the knock-out stages with another victory at the Santiago Bernabeu after three straight wins, but may be without their top goalscorer, although he did complete part of the team’s training session on Tuesday.

England international Bellingham, who has scored 13 goals in 14 matches across all competitions, suffered a shoulder problem in the 0-0 La Liga draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, although he played the whole match.

