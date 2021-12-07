Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was on Tuesday fined 40,000 euros ($45,000), but escaped a ban after making explosive comments about the referee following last weekend’s Bundesliga home defeat to Bayern Munich.

The German Football Association (DFB) said they have fined Bellingham for “unsportsmanlike conduct”.

The 18-year-old claimed costly decisions by referee Felix Zwayer in Saturday’s 3-2 loss in a top-of-the-table league clash, were to be expected given the ref was implicated in the worst match-fixing scandal in German football history.

