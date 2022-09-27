England will head to the World Cup on a six game winless streak, their longest going into a major tournament, but lifted by the eye-catching performance of Jude Bellingham against Germany.

The Three Lions were denied a morale-boosting win in an enthralling 3-3 draw against the four-time world champions at Wembley on Monday.

At just 19, Bellingham stepped forward to help spark a fightback from 2-0 down to 3-2 in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder started the move that resulted in Luke Shaw firing in England’s first goal from open play in more than 520 minutes.

Bellingham then put his body on the line to win a penalty that Harry Kane converted to complete the comeback before Kai Havertz snatched a late equaliser for the visitors.

“I think the biggest thing is he’s got a top-level mentality to compete,” said Southgate.

“Yes, he’s got technical ability and he’s got athletic prowess, but the thing that makes the difference with the top players is that mentality that they are never beaten.

“They drive the game and they don’t look like they are fazed by any occasion and that’s what we are seeing.”

More details here...