Borussia Dortmund continued their impressive start to the season as Jude Bellingham scored in a comfortable 3-0 Champions League home win over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.

With striker Sebastien Haller, who is currently undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, watching on in the stands, Dortmund were composed and dominant throughout despite fielding four Champions League debutants in the starting XI.

After a furious opening stanza dominated by the home side, Marco Reus dribbled past two Copenhagen defenders before hammering the ball past Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and into the back of the net on 35 minutes.

Just seven minutes later, American forward Giovanni Reyna — who was subbed on for the injured Thorgan Hazard in the 23rd minute — set Raphael Guerreiro up for an easy tap-in to double his side’s lead.

Dortmund, who have won four from five in the Bundesliga this season, were roared on by their famous yellow wall, which was allowed to feature standing fans for the first time since 1998 under new UEFA regulations.

