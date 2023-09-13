Jude Bellingham said the booing of the English national anthem by Scotland fans helped inspire the Three Lions to a 3-1 win in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Despite being a friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of football’s oldest international fixture, the animosity between the two sets of supporters was on show before a ball was kicked.

God Save the King was drowned out by the home support before a minute’s silence for former Scotland boss Craig Brown was then disrupted by the away fans.

“When you do that to the right team it can really get under their skin,” said Bellingham on the national anthem disruption.

