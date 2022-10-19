English teenager Jude Bellingham won and converted a penalty within 10 minutes of being subbed on to guide a nervous Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 victory over Hannover on Wednesday and a place in the last 16 of the German Cup.

With visiting Dortmund clinging to a 1-0 lead only thanks to some acrobatic goalkeeping from Gregor Kobel, manager Edin Terzic made four changes in a six-minute period during the second half, including bringing Bellingham on from the bench.

Bellingham – who had previously played every minute of Dortmund’s season – made an immediate impact, winning a penalty and duly converting it to give the nervous visitors a 2-0 lead.

More details here...