Seventeen-year-old Jude Bellingham scored on his debut for Borussia Dortmund in a 5-0 victory over third division Duisburg in the first round of the German Cup on Monday.

Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham City in July, needed just 30 minutes to open his Dortmund account as he doubled the Bundesliga team's lead after a penalty from Jadon Sancho.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta