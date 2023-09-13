Jude Bellingham stole the show with a goal and assist as England extended their 24-year unbeaten run against Scotland in a 3-1 friendly win to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the nations.

Phil Foden and Harry Kane were also on target as the Three Lions tamed the roar of Hampden Park and Scotland’s five-game winning streak on Tuesday.

The hosts had high hopes of a famous victory in football’s oldest international fixture after impressive wins over Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway in recent months to close in on qualifying for Euro 2024.

But Scotland suffered a sobering evening as England proved a class apart.

Bellingham was the pick of Gareth Southgate’s stars as the Real Madrid midfielder revelled in the number 10 role he has shone in for the Spanish giants in the early weeks of the season.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...