Borussia Dortmund’s teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham said he has not turned his mind to an off-season move, despite persistent rumours linking him to some of Europe’s top clubs.

Speaking after he helped guide Dortmund to the last 16 of the Champions League with a 0-0 home draw against Manchester City, Bellingham said the sheer amount of games at the moment meant it was hard to focus too far into the future.

“In all honesty I’m not thinking about anything like that. You (the media) will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund,” Bellingham said late on Tuesday.

Click here for full story.