Jude Bellingham rescued Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos’ perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.

The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid’s first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.

Joselu, the Brazilian’s replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti’s side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid’s remodelled stadium.

La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued.

It allowed for the retractable roof to be finished and it was closed on Saturday, with rain hitting the Spanish capital — but not the players.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...