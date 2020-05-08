Bells tolled in churches around Malta and fireworks factories let off their fireworks as Malta joined the work in commemorating the 75th anniversary since the end of the World War II.

On the initiative of the National Celebrations Foundation and Festivals Malta, 26 fireworks factories let off fireworks between 11.30am and midday and all bells tolled at midday.

Video: Jonathan Borg

‘Victory in Europe Day’, also known as V.E. day, celebrates the unconditional surrender of Germany on the 8th of May 1945, leading to the end of the Second World War. This day marks a historically important event for Malta as it served a strategic role for Allied Forces during the war, specifically between 1940 and 1942.

On this occasion, several activities were being organised. Given the impact of COVID-19 and the directive issued on organised events, activities and ceremonies associated with this historical day had to be cancelled.

However, FĊN and Festivals Malta still produced several televised productions. Among them are a documentary, a music-literary production and a musical concert.

The first production, named ‘75 Sena Minn Tmiem il-Gwerra’, includes a series on seven Maltese documentaries penned by Mario Xuereb, featuring themes that address key historical points, as well as Malta’s role during the war.

These documentaries will air at 8.50pm every day on TVM, with the last instalment being on Sunday. There are also plans for these documentaries to be accessible online.

The second production will take a music-literary form with humoristic elements. ‘Minestra u Għaġin, Fażola u Sardin’, is a performance in collaboration with Folla Nies that reimagines the Second World War as it is paralleled with present day Malta.

This production will air on TVM on Saturday May 9 at 8.55pm, with a repeat on Sunday May 10 at 2.45pm on TVM2, featuring Ray Calleja, Daniel Cauchi and the Big Band Brothers.

The third production is titled ‘WW2 Impressions’, a Jazz Suite by Dominic Galea. Based on the musical ‘Il-Gwerra’ by Spiru Cefai, this concert includes music from Maestro Dominic Galea and lyrics by Raymond Mahoney.

Photo: Jonathan Borg