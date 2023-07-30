Summer is here and the people of Sliema and St Julian’s, together with those living in other resort areas like Marsaxlokk, Marsalforn, Xlendi and St Paul’s Bay, have to suffer the ignominies and insulting behaviour of the masses of cheap, rude, drunken and uneducated tourists, language students and workers in the offshore industries thrust upon the local populations.

Just walking along any seafront in Malta or Gozo, one is confronted with innumerable cases of men, young lads and old paunchy tourists of the male sex walking bare-chested and, sometimes, even in just swimming trunks as though they were on the beach or in the privacy of their homes.

Whenever one even dares to confront them politely, telling them in as many languages one can muster that it is impolite, unlawful and disgusting for them to walk bare-chested in our towns and cities, one gets rude replies.

Policemen or women patrolling the area and issuing fines are nowhere to be seen. It may be true that the police stations, when open, are understaffed and have other more serious cases to deal with and can be understood and forgiven. Yet, the damage, the insults and the ugliness to our promenades that this behaviour creates remain.

Ladies too are now taking the pavements and often too to supermarkets in their bikini tops and sometimes even in both parts of their bikinis without a dress or a blouse.

Scooters and bicycles driven by persons over the age of 12 on the promenade pavements are not only dangerous but are an eyesore. Often, they are ridden by two persons, which is also against the law. Where are the police stopping this?

Badly parked scooters abound not only on the promenades but also in all side streets where an abundance of Airbnb premises have sprouted. These are opened by Maltese, often the same residents who protest about the dirt, bags left out on the wrong days and nights, producing attractions to rats, cats, dogs and cockroaches.

Noisy users or these Airbnb premises disturb night sleep and home walking youths coming from Paceville or ‘Paceville la Neuve’, as Valletta has now been named, disturb the peace and sleep of residents and, if asked to be quiet, they answer back and swear at the sleepy, frightened residents.

This cannot be allowed to go on.

Owners of night bars, coffee shops and ice cream parlours place tables and chairs on all pavements, blocking the passage of prams and people. Apart from the fact that I would never sit in a coffee shop or bar where traffic spewing fumes is passing by at a mere 50 centimetres’ distance from the tables, the noise, smells of cheap cooking in unhygienic kitchens and rowdy clientele keep the people of the Strand, in Sliema and Gżira awake and angry all the time.

We must ensure that visitors to our shores respect us and live according to our accepted levels of manners, decency and behaviour - John Vassallo

The same applies to all the other seaside areas.

I think it is now time for the residents in these areas to rise up and to form vigilante groups to seek authorisation from the local councils and from the local police to patrol their areas in T-shirts with a badge and a document authorising them to politely inform these tourists and the few Maltese who are flouting the rules that they are breaking the law and to report the number of infringements each day to the police.

Such infringements include people dressed indecently, badly parked scooters, scooters speeding on the pavement, people making a noise and cafe or restaurants tables on the pavement blocking the passage for people.

I hope that when the local population begins to show its anger and unhappiness in a tangible way there will be a response by the authorities. This response can be to deputise the vigilantes to issue fines or to increase the number of LESA and police patrols daily to ensure that our towns remain primarily for the benefit of those who live there and pay their taxes in Malta and to ensure that visitors to our shores respect us and live according to our accepted levels of manners, decency and general behaviour.

Other countries and cities like Venice, Amsterdam, Majorca and Thailand are doing the same and making it either more expensive or even prohibitive for rowdy, rude and dirtying visitors to misbehave.

We can also start with a fee at the airport for each person arriving in Malta to cover the environmental damage and to ensure that there are enough cleaners and police officers.

People are really getting fed up as can be seen by the ever-growing number of those ready to protest – whether it is for the right to life, the right to public inquiries or the right to a decent environment.

They will soon rise up to protect their way of life and peace too. Please listen.