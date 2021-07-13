Malta and France have long-standing relations which are steeped in history, common values and neighbourhood, says Carmelo Inguanez, Ambassador of Malta to France.

You arrived in Paris after having served as Malta’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York. What have been the highlights of your term as Ambassador of Malta to France, to date?

It is true that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we worked. Yet, it has also exposed us to new challenges and opportunities. We have worked incessantly in close collaboration with the French authorities for the repatriation of Maltese nationals from the French territory in an efficient manner. We have coordinated efforts to purchase medical equipment and protective clothing. We have established close coordination in the exchange of information.

This close coordination has also been reflected in political circles. One example to cite is the participation by our Prime Minister Robert Abela later last year to the 7th Summit of the Southern EU countries held in Ajaccio, Corsica hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

How would you judge the current relations between Malta and France, on an economic, cultural and political level?

Malta and France have long-standing relations which are steeped in history, common values and neighbourhood. Malta and France’s common heritage as European and Mediterranean countries has led the two countries to be intrinsically connected for centuries. France was one of the first countries establishing bilateral diplomatic relations with Malta following our independence on September 21, 1964. The three levels that you mentioned are distinct yet interrelated. Today it is commonly accepted that cultural relations are an essential third dimension in relations between States because they accompany politics and trade. Culture has a particular role to play in overcoming conventional barriers that separate peoples by promoting understanding between them. There is no doubt that bilateral relations between the two countries are excellent in all aspects. But as in everything, there is always scope for improvement.

Where can these relations improve?

Indeed, Malta and France’s historical ties and shared heritage have led both countries to seek to collaborate on matters of mutual concern. This is particularly evident in issues pertaining to the Mediterranean, where we have sought to collaborate closely on issues such as the situation in Libya; migration including the present discussions on the new European Pact on Migration and Asylum; and the Eastern Mediterranean. But not only. Beyond our region there are international multilateral issues which also need common understanding.

Both Malta and France are on the forefront of those countries who really have European solidarity at heart

The challenge we face is that in the world we are living where newly emergent developments can occur with rapidity, we must be quick in finding common solutions. I am convinced that Franco-Maltese relations will continue to improve.

Is there room for enriching trade between the two countries?

Yes. Trade statistics need to grow. We traditionally suffer from a trade deficit with France in that our imports from France by far outweigh what we export to France. Naturally we cannot turn the ball around especially when we compare the size of the two economies. France is the seventh largest economy of the world. But we can certainly improve our diversity of export products to France and perhaps improve the trade gap by a few notches. Of course, on the tourism side the indicators are to our advantage.

France and Malta traditionally share values of solidarity. How does this common vision help strengthen the EU bloc?

Both Malta and France are on the forefront of those countries who really have European solidarity at heart. This is one of the founding principles of the European Union. We have many European examples where a consensual approach based on solidarity has tackled common concerns. One example which comes immediately to mind is last month’s EU approval of the COVID-19 recovery plan of €750 billion. This landmark plan, also known as Next Generation EU, will allow the creation of a pool of common debt shared between EU member states to lower borrowing costs to rebuild a post-COVID-19 Europe. It will be a greener, more digital and more resilient Europe. The governments and national parliaments of the EU27 have shown a strong sense of solidarity and European responsibility.

However, solidarity is not across the board. When it comes to the issue of relocation of migrants, I am glad to say that France has always been one of the few EU member states who supported and assisted Malta in tangible terms. We remain concerned with the continued and increased arrivals of migrants through the Central Mediterranean route. Apart from our southern European neighbours who share the same predicament as us, France has always understood our own inherent realities on the ground. We hope that our shared values of solidarity will help the EU bloc to find a comprehensive, effective and resilient approach in dealing with the proposed EU Migration Pact currently under discussion.

How has a year of COVID-19 affected bilateral relations - and in what ways will recovery be nourished?

I arrived in Paris directly from New York in December 2019. After the initial three months of work and diplomatic interaction, France was in mandatory home lockdown as from March 16, 2020 with the first peak of COVID-19 infections registered in April-May 2020. In June and July of that same year there was some easing of restrictions but during August 2020, cases began to rise again with the month of October 2020 reaching another peak of infections. We entered a second lockdown on October 28, 2020. On April 3, 2021, France entered a third national lockdown. It is only since the last two months that we have been returning to new normal. It was therefore difficult for all of us to keep the same level of activity when we were on a ’switch-on-and-off’ basis for such a long period. However, although this has curtailed diplomatic and social activity, some meetings continued albeit fewer in number, mostly in video conference format.

Looking forward we have become more than ever convinced that our bilateral relations are intrinsically linked to that of the European Union. The pandemic has made us more aware of our sense of belonging in one common European family. It has increased the impetus to the quest for convergence knowing that together we are stronger and can do things better.