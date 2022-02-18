Andrea Belotti was the derby star for Torino with the leveller in Friday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw at Juventus which hands Atalanta the advantage in the Champions League race.

Injury-plagued Belotti swept home Torino’s equaliser in the 62nd minute of his first start since late November.

The draw means that Juve, who took the lead in the 13th minute through Matthijs de Ligt, can lose their spot in the top four if Atalanta win at Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon.

