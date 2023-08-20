Andrea Belotti scored his first Serie A goals for Roma on Sunday as he snatched an opening day 2-2 draw with Salernitana, while Charles De Ketelaere marked his Atalanta debut with the opener in a 2-0 win at Sassuolo.

Italy striker Belotti broke a league scoring duck which stretched back to May last year when he opened the scoring in the 17th minute at a packed Stadio Olimpico.

And after Antonio Candreva put the away side in the lead with two beautiful strikes either side of half-time, Belotti then powerfully headed Roma level from Leandro Paredes’ corner with eight minutes remaining.

