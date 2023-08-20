Andrea Belotti scored his first Serie A goals for Roma on Sunday as he snatched an opening day 2-2 draw with Salernitana, while Charles De Ketelaere marked his Atalanta debut with the opener in a 2-0 win at Sassuolo.

Italy striker Belotti broke a league scoring duck which stretched back to May last year when he opened the scoring in the 17th minute at a packed Stadio Olimpico.

And after Antonio Candreva put the away side in the lead with two beautiful strikes either side of half-time, Belotti then powerfully headed Roma level from Leandro Paredes’ corner with eight minutes remaining.

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.