Captain Andrea Belotti struck his 100th goal for Torino in a 3-2 defeat to Udinese which pushed the northeners to second last in the Serie A table on Saturday.

Torino matched their worst run of eight consecutive league defeats at home in Serie A, last achieved in 1959.

“Despite defeats in previous matches ‘Toro’ had always had good performances. I can’t say the same today,” said coach Marco Giampaolo, who took over in August, having been sacked by AC Milan after just seven games last season.

