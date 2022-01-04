Victor Calvagna, president of Puttinu Cares, has died, days after he was hit by a car in an accident that shook the country.

His death was announced by the charity organisation through a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

Calvagna, 63, a much-loved paediatric cancer specialist, was hit by a car in Qawra last month in an accident that drew an outpouring of grief across the country.

He had been brain dead for several days.

“The much-loved consultant Victor Calvagna has just left this world,” Puttinu Cares said.

The organisation said he was a humble man who gave his life to sick children and their families.

“He taught us who to be of service to others without expecting anything back in return."

The charity said that details on a celebration of his life will be announced shortly.

In a statement, the police confirmed that Calvagna had passed away after he was involved in a traffic collision.

They said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was paid tribute to the widely-respected doctor.

Writing on social media, Abela said Calvagna would never be forgotten.

"No words can describe the good that he did. Condolences to his immediate family and all the family at Puttinu Cares," Abela wrote.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also took to social media to share his thoughts on the doctor's passing.

"I know you as a correct man of few words and with a big heart, even during a game of five-a-side football," Grech wrote, seemingly reminiscing over a match the two shared.

"You gave your heart, your life and your abilities to many people, not just patients," he added.

As the tributes started pouring in, Health Minister Chris Fearne said "Malta has lost a true hero".