The famed musical Oliver! is set for a new production from Masquerade Malta in 2024.

With an award-winning score by Lionel Bart, Oliver! features instantly recognisable musical numbers such as Food Glorious Food, I’d Do Anything, Where is Love? and Oom-Pah-Pah.

The story, based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, has captivated generations. It follows Oliver, a young, orphaned boy as he navigates London’s underworld of thieves, searching for love and meeting larger-than-life characters including Fagin, the Artful Dodger, Nancy and Bill Sikes.

Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960. Shortly after, the production enjoyed a long and record-breaking run in London’s West End and opened on Broadway. It received 10 Tony Award nominations, winning three, while the famous film adaptation also won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“We can’t wait to continue staging unforgettable musicals in Malta with Oliver! next year,” says Masquerade Malta Artistic Director, Anthony Bezzina, who will also direct the production alongside a highly experienced creative team.