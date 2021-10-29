In this week’s episode GAME ON, Ben Camille met with hairstylist Marielle Calleja – in the past few years, Calleja has started practising the sport of boxing in a bid to keep herself fitter and healthier.

Calleja said that until to a few years ago she did not care too much about her appearance – and felt she always gave a priority to her children and her family.

“I had a problem with my eating habits,” Calleja said.

“I was not happy with myself but I always bottled up everything inside me. But then I decided to find something that would make me feel better and started attending boxing workouts. These not only helped me lose weight but also gave me the confidence to start prioritising my needs. As a result, today I feel much happier.

“Admitting that you have a problem is the first step to turn your life around – my advice to anyone experiencing my same problems is to start giving more importance to your needs as that is the only way to move forward.”

