Ben Camille this week met with Niall Engerer, who is Malta’s no.1 squash player, who also holds the position of national team coach.

Engerer arrived in Malta three years ago and during this time he has tried to hone the skills of Malta’s top squash players, apart from attracting new blood to the sport.

“I arrived in Malta three years ago and in the beginning things looked really good as we launched a number of programmes in schools where we were working with kids to try and lure them to our sport,” Engerer said.

“Then unfortunately, COVID-19 struck, and our work slowed down a bit but it has been very well so far. But I’m quite impressed with the level of interest here in Malta.

Continue reading this article on Sportsdesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta