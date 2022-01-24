Table tennis duo Sacha Pace and Anthea Cutajar are the two guests of Ben Camille during this week’s edition of GAME ON.

Pace and Cutajar are two members of the Malta table tennis national team that are currently stepping up their preparations ahead of next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held in Malta.

Both Pace and Cutajar were lured to the sport having a member of their family who practised the sport.

“I started the sport thanks to my dad,” Pace said.

“I used to watch him play a lot and I fell in love with the sport and start practising table tennis. He then set up a club – Sharp Shot – and that made it easier for me to have a place to train and eventually I ended up helping in the running of the club.”

On her part, Cutajar was lured to the sport watching her sister playing the game.

