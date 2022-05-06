Gary Giordmaina spoke on his development in the sport of wrestling in Malta when he met Ben Camille during this week’s edition of GAME ON.

The son of national coach Jesmond Giordmaina, Gary has established himself as Malta’s top wrestler and has also managed to win a lot of medals in international competition, the last being a gold medal in the UK Championships.

“Wrestling is not a very popular sport in Malta,” Gary Giordmaina said.

“I started practising the sport when I was only six years old. I used to come to training with my father and started doing some things. As I grew up I was able to add more elements to my training until I finally could wrestle.

“Unfortunately in Malta, we don’t have so many wrestlers of a high level with whom you can compete every week so I end up competing abroad. Luckily, we have forged a great relationship with the English Association and during the year I compete a lot there.

