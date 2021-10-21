Ben Camille has teamed up with the Times of Malta's sports website sportsdesk.com.mt as the popular TV presenter will be hosting his own show GAME ON.

Ben Camille, who in the past was a football player with Hibernians among others, will be hosting a sport and entertainment show which will see him meet a different star guest every week to talk about intimate moments while also discussing the influence sport has on their lives and getting them to the successful place they are today.

During each show, guests will also challenge Ben Camille to a sport or activity.

At the end of the show, Camille and his guest discuss the ‘hottest games of the week’ from the English Premier League, the Italian Serie A, as well as the Maltese Premier League in order to try and predict the winning games.

