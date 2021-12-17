Mohammed ben Sulayem became the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Friday and succeeds the retiring Jean Todt.

The 60-year-old Emirati gained 61.62 percent of the votes cast compared to 36.62 percent for his sole rival Britain’s Graham Stoker.

The former rally driver replaces Todt, who stands down after 12 years at the helm.

Ben Sulayem, from Dubai, has been campaigning for several months as the non-establishment candidate against Stoker who was Todt’s right hand man.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk the sports website of the Times of Malta