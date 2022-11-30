England defender Ben White was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after leaving the squad for “personal reasons”, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old Arsenal player has returned to England after leaving the team’s Al Wakrah training base, the FA said.
An FA statement said White was “not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.”
