Property development has become something everybody wants a piece of. Perhaps a piece obtained following the sale and destruction of one’s family townhouse in exchange for cash and a penthouse, or an apartment for each child or as an investment.

Whatever the modality, everyone wants a piece of the cake, that is development, and everyone wants it today. The neighbours of that townhouse want to stall, want to protect that afternoon ray of light perfectly entering the kitchen window at three o’clock in the afternoon. The neighbours want to protect and keep on enjoying the sea view from their roof and the church view from their bedroom. They want to continue residing and enjoying their property without having to worry and hassle about potential leaks, the dust, and even the slight possibility of anything going south and ending up with damaged property, or a worse disaster; that is of course until it is their turn to start developing.

The appropriate action for those away from the centre of the development, those who will do anything to have it stop, and specifically those who fear that the execution of a permit will tarnish their rights, have the remedy of attempting to temporarily ‘pause’ the works until possibly obtaining a court order directly ordering the halt of the works which is obtained by a judgement following a lawsuit.

It is indeed any person’s right to proceed against another in the Civil Court if such person feels that their rights are being trumped over by approved development, and such a right remains even if such party would not have initially contested the permit during the relative term, or even if such person would not have filed an appeal following the issuing of a permit. Such stems from the fact that development permits of the sort are issued ‘subject to third party rights’. Third-party rights are then disputed before the First Hall Civil Court.

The act of having the works paused is achieved by the issuance of a warrant of prohibitory injunction with the scope of withholding someone from doing something that can be of damage or prejudice to the person issuing the warrant of prohibitory injunction.

This warrant is one of a precautionary nature, which may be filed and acceded to prior to the established juridical decision regarding the applicant’s pretentions; and so it is a restrictive and exceptional one.

For such an application to be successful, a person demanding it must prove to the court that the mentioned warrant is absolutely necessary for the applicant’s rights to be protected, to an extent that without the warrant, the applicant will suffer prejudice. The applicant must also satisfy the court during the summary proceedings that he does enjoy those rights, on a ‘prima facie’ level. It is then the eventual lawsuit yet to follow which is to delve into all the merits of the case after analysing all the evidence produced. These two requirements are cumulative and not mutually exclusive. If the court is not satisfied with either of the mentioned essential requirements for the survival of the warrant of prohibitory injunction, the warrant is rejected.

In a decent decree, neighbours of parties developing the property obtained a successful warrant of prohibitory injunction to pause works which had already started, which works were related to the development of common parts of a block of apartments, and such in accordance with the relevant permit issued. The project development included the change in direction of a staircase in the common parts of the apartments. The parties opposing the development, applicants of the warrant of prohibitory injunction 917/22/1MH based their application on their ex parte architect report which reported a reduction on the potential value of their property as a result of the changes to be carried out by those developing the common space as well as the illegal creation of new servitudes over their property.

The sole fact that the warrant had been acceded did not mean that the applicant’s case and pretended right had been proven, but it is an act safeguarding rights which would otherwise be lost forever. The Court noted that no creation of servitude had been identified by it on a prima facie basis, yet it considered that if structural changes were in any way to impact any part of the applicant’s property, over and above the common parts, such would on a prima facie level merit delving into the merits of such a development. Based on this fact, and also considering the difficulty in reversing structural changes, the court acceded to the warrant of prohibitory injunction.

The party successfully obtaining the warrant must then proceed to suit to fight the case based on the merits and throughout any point of the proceedings, the respondent has the right to file a counter-warrant, which would reverse the warrant upon a court’s decree.

In the acts of separate warrant all together, specifically application 620/2022 CFS filed in the acts of garnishee order number 825/2022, two out of the three parties against whom a precautionary garnishee order of €500,000 had been issued, filed an application for the revocation of the garnishee order based on the fact that the applicant had not filed suit within twenty days following the garnishee order. The applicant had been notified by the demand for revocation, yet failed to reply. Indeed, if no action is taken by the party demanding the warrant, the warrant does not stand following the expiration of the twenty days. In practice, however and for the respondent to be in a position to start the process of withdrawing any garnished funds, the warrant would have to be revoked by a counter-warrant.

Warrants cause people stress and at times unfair damages, especially if sought by those whose intention is to cripple the other. In this case, the applicant did that; she filed the warrant ( a garnishee order) and took no further action. She did not even attempt to justify her lack of action, and for such she was fined €3,000. The court however ordered that damages suffered by those who suffered the effects brought about by the garnishee order had to be claimed in a separate suit, and could not be awarded within the same decree ordering the revocation of the warrant and the penalty.

Unfortunately, in practice, this adds further expenses and delays to the prejudiced party seeking reimbursement for the damages suffered by this very procedure, including the expenses related to the procedure for revocation and the expenses incurred by way of bank fees in relation to the court deposits.

Rebecca Mercieca is an associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Associates Advocates.