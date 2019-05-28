One of the most insidious shortcomings of citizen science platforms I have teased out during the past 10 years of managing the Spot the Jellyfish and Spot the Alien Fish campaigns is that they skew and contort geographical and regional abundance values.

For instance, when one plots the geographic origin of jellyfish-spotting citizen science reports submitted since June 2010, one is confronted with a predominance of reports for the usual ‘suspects’ – i.e. Mellieħa Bay, Golden Bay, Sliema and the Blue Lagoon in Comino.

Such an outcome is so predictable that one could have anticipated it even through a desktop assessment, without resorting to convoluted citizen science campaigns, given that these are the most frequented and popular beaches on the islands.

In a nutshell, the surfeit of jellyfish reports notched for these beaches is also due to the high density of visitors to the same beaches, while backwaters such as Fomm ir-Riħ barely get off the mark. This is not because they constitute a jellyfish-free haven but simply due to their low number of visitors.

A similar disparity is encountered when one assesses the degree of public objections lodged in response to specific planning applications.

As it is to be expected, proposed large-scale residential and touristic development in densely-populated areas – namely Sliema, St Julian’s and Attard – have to contend with a profuse number of objections from the public, sometimes running into the thousands.

The vast majority of the same objections are more than legitimate given that the same applications would be envisaging a direct swipe at the quality of life of the same residents due to the intensified construction impact within the targeted area.

But, soberingly enough, such advocacy and militancy for the environment rarely trespasses outside the confines of residential/urban areas, with ODZ development applications not eliciting the same response from the public. Such applications are only contested if they are immediately contiguous with an existing residential area, and thus threatening to impact the market value of one’s property.

Take the reprehensible application (PA 00491/19) to extend an existing derelict room within a remote area in Qala by eight times and thus convert it into a plush villa and swimming pool. This is proposed within an area that is the furthest possible distance away from the built-up perimeter on these islands and has thus not fired the public imagination so far, such that no objector was present during the first sitting.

The wording on the application form is innocuous enough – “Restoration of existing structures and extensions, and construction of a swimming pool”. One needs to delve into the details of this application to uncover the real plans submitted by the applicant – a well-established and renowned Gozitan entrepreneur.

The relative silence from Joe Citizen concerning the Qala ODZ proposal speaks volumes about this country’s misplaced environmental credentials

The application is so obscene that even the Planning Directorate is, in principle, against its approval, as is evident from the blunt recommendation for refusal made within the case officer’s report on the same application. It recommends its refusal on the following grounds:

“The proposal runs counter to provisions in policy 6.2A of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance 2014, since the residential use of the existing building (which has been in disuse since at least 1978) is not legally established and/or covered by development permission. Hence, the proposal runs counter to Thematic Objective 1.10 and to Rural Objective 3 of the Strategic Plan for Environment & Development which only allow for rural development which is legitimate or necessary.

“The proposed extensions are considered substantial when compared to the size of the existing building, and have been objected to by both the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA). Hence, the proposal is in conflict with criterion (3) in policy 6.2A of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance (2014), which prohibits substantial lateral or vertical extensions.

“The proposed swimming pool runs counter to policy 6.4 of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance (2014) in that the residential use on the site has not been legally established.”

Despite these sacrosanct objections, the applicant’s architect seems to have impressed the Planning Commission by presenting proof that the current derelict structure was a former residence dating back around 100 years. The Commission now seems inclined to approve such a permit.

There is more sleight of hand here than meets the eye. When cases are discussed at Planning Commission stage, they receive much less media attention and they are mainly decided by an unrepresentative body dominated by architects. NGOs, for instance, are not represented on the Planning Commission, which normally delivers its judgements peremptorily, putting in doubt the level of assessment it applies before reaching decisions.

A Planning Authority Board member needs to request that an application is removed from the jurisdiction of the Planning Commission so that it is decided upon by the Planning Board. This is a process known as ‘undelegation’, although it’s unclear at this stage whether this is at all possible given that the first hearing for the case has taken place.

The relative silence from Joe Citizen concerning the Qala ODZ proposal (given that those who are perennially in the vineyard, notably environmental NGOs, did speak out) speaks volumes about this country’s misplaced environmental credentials, which basically revolve around an inflated NIMBY-ism.

Despite their intrinsic environmental and landscape value, remote sites are simply off the radar of most individuals given that their development will not impinge in any way on their daily humdrum. This is even though the same development probably exerts a disproportionate impact on biodiversity, ODZ land uptake and the landscape amenity value.

Putting it bluntly, what gets most of this nation’s inhabitants hot under the collar for the environment is any impact threatening the enjoyment of their property or of their immediate environs, such as a reduction in available parking spaces, deterioration of air quality through dust generation and greater vehicular emissions, obstructed sea views or an increase in noise and vibration levels.

This column had pre-empted such a sorry state of affairs a full six years ago, way back in 2013 when the current ODZ policies (going by the title of Rural Policy and Design Guidelines) were being ushered in.

Quoting verbatim from a column penned on October 6, 2013, I had quipped back then that the “most poker-faced of these [policies] called for an ODZ disused livestock farm and horse paddock to be converted into a residence.” The writing was well and truly on the wall, such that the tears being shed now by those decrying these new ODZ policies are nothing more than crocodile ones.

Minister Herrera has instructed ERA to lodge an appeal. This is a positive thing, but I would still contest such an approval since the die has not yet been completely cast. The ball is currently firmly in the Planning Commission and Planning Authority’s court, showing us all that the ODZ policy revision exercise of 2014 is simply not being used to wave abuse of all sorts in our ODZ areas.

alan.deidun@gmail.com