The waterpolo world yesterday woke up to the shocking news of the death of Hungarian star Tibor Benedek at the age of 47, due to a serious illness.

Benedek is regarded as one of the best waterpolo players of all time having collected several honours both at club and international level.

The powerful wing boasted the unique record of having won a gold medal in three different Olympic Games for Hungary, namely in Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Barcelona 2008.Added to that he won the gold medal at the World Championships in 2003 and the European Championship in 1997.

At club level he won the Euro League five times, four of which with Pro Recco in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012 and with UTE in 1994.

Benedek also had a strong connection with Malta as in 2006 he landed on our island to play for one season with Sliema ASC.

During that year in Malta he had made a lot of friends, particularly with Sliema ASC stalwart John Soler with whom he remained in close contact.

“Tibor Benedek was a great friend of mine,” Soler told the Times of Malta.

“I remained in close contact with him and had it not been for COVID-19 he would have visited Malta again this summer.

“Unfortunately for the past two years he was battling serious illness and he only made it known to others in the last six months when it was difficult for him to hide it anymore. But that shows you what a great fighter he was.”

Soler said that for him Benedek was the number one waterpolo player of all-time, particularly on the back of his achievements.

“He won a gold medal in three successive Olympics, something no sportsman in any discipline managed,” Soler said.

“At club level he won everything that one could possibly aim for and he continued to be involved in the game at a high level until he was 42 years of age.”

Soler says that above all, Benedek was an exemplary person.

“After the 2004 Olympics he decided to take a one-year break from the Hungarian national team,” Soler said.

“Our club (Sliema) had good connections in Hungary and when we were informed that Tibor was not going to go with the national team, we quickly wrapped up a deal to bring him over to Malta.

“We may have not won the league title that year but he gave a much bigger contribution to our club. Tibor was a role model for all the players, young and established.

“His warm-up routine was very professional and he was someone everyone looked up to.

Izzo tribute

“This morning I saw several messages from great waterpolo players from rival countries such a Serbia who said that Tibor was their role model and that speaks volume of the great respect he commanded.

“No doubt, Tibor’s memories will remain with me forever.”

Karl Izzo, the Malta waterpolo national coach, also paid tribute to Benedek, describing him as one of the top three players to have ever played the game.

“I am really saddened by the news of the passing of Timor Benedek,” Izzo said

“In my opinion, he was without doubt one of the top three players to have ever played the game of waterpolo.

“Apart from a great player and an exemplary coach. I remember him well playing for both Pro Recco in Italy and the Hungarian national team. No doubt, he was one of the legends of the game.”

Izzo said that the last time he met with Benedek was six months ago during the European Championships in Budapest.

“The last time I saw him was in January during the European Championships,” Izzo said.

“He was a great gentleman and no doubt his death is a great loss for the game of waterpolo.”