Maltese people should take to heart Pope Benedict XVI's praise of their unwavering conviction in favour of life and family values, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Wednesday.

Scicluna was speaking at a Requiem mass for the late pope at St John's Co-Cathedral before flying to the Vatican to take part in the funeral on Thursday morning.

The homily largely carried a spiritual message of Christian love and disposition to God's will, but at moments Scicluna was clearly referencing the current abortion debate, reminding the congregation that the nation was, at the time of Benedict's visit, uncompromising over pro-life values.

"I hope to God that we remember his wise words during the 2010 visit when he thanked us and praised us for defending the family and life from the moment of conception till death," Scicluna told the congregation on Wednesday.

"That show of appreciation before the nation's leaders was not empty talk, but recognition of the values that we still cherish. I hope to God that we continue to appreciate them because if we don't, we are bound to carry the responsibility of our choices' consequences."

Before a crowd of 10,000 young people gathered at the Valletta Waterfront in 2010, Benedict XVI had said that other nations could learn from Malta's Christian example.

"Here in Malta, you live in a society that is steeped in Christian faith and values. You should be proud that your country both defends the unborn and promotes stable family life by saying no to abortion and divorce," he had said.

"I urge you to maintain this courageous witness to the sanctity of life and the centrality of marriage and family life for a healthy society."

In 2010, Malta had not yet even legalised divorce.

The 95-year-old former pontiff died on Saturday in a private residence at the Vatican where he had retired since resigning in 2013.

President George Vella and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech were present for the requiem mass on Wednesday.

The mass resembled a regular funeral service, with purple vestments and prayers for the repose of the late pontiff's soul.

A large portrait of Benedict XVI was placed beside the lectern.

The newly-appointed apostolic nuncio, Savio Hon Tai-Fai, delivered an address at the end of the mass, making a great effort to say a few phrases in Maltese and dedicating most of his speech to recalling personal experiences with the late pope and jokes they exchanged whenever they met.

The pope's funeral will be held at the Vatican on Thursday, starting at 9:30 am. And for the first time in history, a pope's funeral will be presided over by another pope - Pope Francis.

Maltese Cardinal Mario Grech and Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be among the co-celebrants in the funeral mass.