The sale of goods provisions under the Consumer Affairs Act provide a two-year protection on all the different types of goods consumers purchase from traders. This protection gives consumers the right to claim a free remedy or compensation from the seller when the goods bought are not fit for purpose or are not as agreed to when the sale was concluded.

Apart from this protection, when consumers buy certain types of products, such as for instance, electric and electronic products, sellers often offer a commercial guarantee.

A commercial guarantee does not replace the legal protection but it must provide additional benefits.

In other words, a commercial guarantee is an additional guarantee that should place consumers in a more advantageous position than that established at law.

When promised a commercial guarantee, consumers must ensure that it is given to them in writing so that they have proof of the promised guarantee and its additional benefits. The seller should not dismiss this request by telling consumers that the receipt is the guarantee. This is especially so if the receipt only provides information on the purchase made and does not provide any details on the type of guarantee given.

A commercial guarantee’s document should, in fact, provide specific information on the type of guarantee given. In the first instance, the guarantee should specifically state who the person or company responsible for the guarantee is and also provide their contact details. If no information on the guarantor is provided, then the seller who issued the guarantee is legally responsible for it.

If the goods covered by the commercial guarantee have been bought from abroad, before making a claim, consumers should check the guarantee’s territorial scope.

It could be the case that the guarantee is only valid in the country where the product was purchased from and hence consumers cannot make a claim under the guarantee if they reside in another country.

The commercial guarantee must also provide a clear description of the goods or services covered under the guarantee, as well as information on the length of the guarantee. In fact, unless otherwise stated it is assumed that the commercial guarantee covers any defects while the guarantee is valid.

Commercial guarantees should also indicate whether they can be transferred from one consumer to another. If in the guarantee’s terms and conditions there is nothing that prohibits such a transfer, then it may also be availed of by any subsequent owners of the goods to which the commercial guarantee refers.

The guarantee’s conditions should also explain how consumers can make their claim under the guarantee and the type of remedies the guarantee offers. Furthermore, unless it is clearly written in the guarantee’s terms and conditions, traders cannot ask for a fee to execute the guarantee or to transport the goods under guarantee. However, even when these additional costs are specifically mentioned in the guarantee’s document, consumers should not be requested to pay additional fees if the product’s fault is still covered by the two-year legal protection.

Consumers should also be aware that a commercial guarantee is automatically extended by the period of time during which the trader had the goods, or part of them, in his possession while executing the guarantee.

It is the consumers’ responsibility to carefully read the guarantee’s terms, especially those referring to what they need to do not to lose the guarantee. For instance, guarantees of certain products require that products are serviced at specific intervals and if this is not done, then, should these break down, the guarantee cannot be used to claim a free remedy.

It is also important that consumers do not lose the guarantee’s documents and the proof of purchase. Consumers must also handle and use the product purchased as instructed by the manufacturer and when there is a problem it should always be reported to the original seller and not involve a third party.

Even though commercial guarantees are given out voluntarily, this does not mean that traders have the right to impose any condition they deem fit to execute the guarantee. Consumer law specifically states that a commercial guarantee must not directly or indirectly, exclude or limit the rights of a consumer under the Consumer Affairs Act or any other law. When this occurs, the unfair term or condition is considered null.

Unhonoured commercial guarantees may be reported to the Office for Consumer Affairs. Even though such guarantees are given out voluntarily, once given they are legally binding and if not honoured, legal action may be taken against the defaulting trader.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt