Malta, being a small open economy with limited natural resources, has historically depended on exchanges with the external world for its prosperity. Membership with the European Union has also meant access to the European Single Market, which is the cornerstone of economic integration in Europe.

Importantly, EU membership has also meant that Malta benefits from the trade deals that the EU negotiates with other countries and regions, in a context where multilateral discussions at the World Trade Organisation were not particularly fruitful in recent years.

It is against this context that, on June 28, 2019, the European Union and Mercosur member countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay announced the conclusion of longstanding negotiations on a trade agreement. This agreement provides access to a market of over 260 million consumers and a reduction of €4 billion worth of duties per year for European business.

In the words of outgoing Commission President Juncker, “In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade”. Indeed, trade deals are not only about economic exchanges; the agreement also signals closer political relations with Mercosur countries and thus helps anchor important economic reforms and modernisation being undergone in Mercosur countries.

In terms of figures, the EU presently exports to Mercosur around €45 billion worth of goods a year with imports amounting to around €43 billion. Clearly, the EU has a comparative advantage in the area of services where the EU exports €23 billion worth of services to clients in Mercosur versus the €11 billion in services delivered to EU clients by firms from Mercosur countries.

This agreement has the potential to create new opportunities for Maltese enterprises looking to diversify their markets

A key element of the agreement is the gradual elimination of high customs duties across a range of industrial goods, some of which representing key export sectors for the EU. In particular, lower tariffs were agreed for trade of cars and parts, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and also clothing and footwear.

Consequently, this agreement will place EU businesses in an advantageous position when accessing markets in Mercosur, thus enjoying a first-mover advantage. It will also render EU enterprises, some of which are already established in the Mercosur region, more competitive.

The agreement will address some of the barriers that EU enterprises face in providing services in Mercosur countries, strengthening legal certainty and ensuring a level playing field.

Other important features of the agreement are easier customs and compliance procedures, allowing EU firms to bid for public contracts on equal terms with domestic firms and a new online platform providing easy access to information on market requirements and customs rebates intended to support SMEs.

The agreement looks at the broader framework for trade exchange, ensuring adequate protection of intellectual property rights and geographical indications, effective competition policies as well as ensuring that any product arriving in Europe complies with the EU’s stringent food safety standards.

As stated above, the agreement signals closer economic relations but also closer political ones between the two regions. This is particularly evident in the area of sustainable development and climate policy where the EU is leveraging the trade deal to ensure that both blocs commit to effectively implement the Paris Climate Agreement.

Furthermore, the agreement covers sustainable management and conservation of forests, respect for labour rights and promotion of responsible business conduct. Moreover, civil society organisations will be given an explicit role in overviewing the implementation of the agreement and flagging of any environmental or labour concerns.

Undeniably, from a Union perspective, the most controversial aspect of the trade deal relates to agriculture and concerns for potential environmental damage. While the agreement will make it easier for European farmers and food producers to tap into new opportunities in the Mercosur region through the removal of high tariffs for EU main export products, better protection of intellectual property rights and clearer phytosanitary standards, at the same time, some farming representatives such as Copa and Cogeca consider the deal as a sell-out of European interests in agriculture.

From a local perspective, UN data on trade of goods indicate that Malta has a trade deficit with imports by far exceeding exports to Mercosur. Malta’s main trade markets are Brazil and Argentina with global imports from Mercosur standing at $28 million in 2018 thus far exceeding exports, amounting to $5.8 million.

Once approved by the Council and the European Parliament, this agreement has the potential to create new opportunities for Maltese enterprises looking to diversify their markets and seeking new opportunities in a region where export presence has thus far been rather limited.

The improved business environment for EU enterprises and focus on SMEs should also improve the competitiveness of Maltese firms, particularly those operating in the services sector, as the removal of unnecessary and discriminatory obstacles has the potential to enable better access to Mercosur economies.

Aaron Farrugia is Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue.