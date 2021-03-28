Property owners are increasingly realising the benefits of entrusting their rental investments in the hands of a property management company.

In view of this, leading rental estate agency QuickLets launched its own property management solution under the brand QLZH Property Management.

It is a known fact that rents yield a high return but it is also understandable to expect a certain level of commitment in making the property work and generate revenue.

After all, tenants are the lessor’s clients and this requires customer service, responding to requests, and in some cases, complaint handling as well.

One of the benefits offered by the QLZH Property Management team is the provision of solutions especially when issues arise. Backed up by years of experience in the letting field, many of the situations arising between tenants and landlords would have already been experienced by others before. The QLZH Property Management team has placed itself in an excellent position to solve problems that it would likely take much longer for a tenant and lessor to fix on their own.

Often, from the knowledge resulting from being involved in the rental business for many years, both the tenants and pro­perty owners may forget customs and common practice.

QLZH Property Management uses standardised tenant screening policies, contract templates and code of conduct agreements, leaving the potential renter with no doubt or ambiguity as to his or her rights, expectations and obligations. They also allow the text of standardised contracts to be easily adaptable to specific house rules, making them an integral aspect of the contract itself.

Another strong point that bene­fits lessors engaging QLZH Property Management is their ability and experience in conducting detailed and documented inspections before the tenant starts using the property, to avoid any false claims of broken items when the place is vacated, or when the question of repair or maintenance arises.

The QLZH Property Management company is headed by CEO Mark de Vink, who moved from Holland in 2013, right when the pro­perty market started experiencing a period of prosperity. Since then, he perfected the property management solution and is nowadays a known name in the field.

To learn more about how QLZH Property Management can make your life easier and maximise the return on investment on your rental property, visit https://www.qlzhpropertymanagement.com/.