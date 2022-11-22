Another World Cup is here, which means only one thing — football fans all over Malta and Gozo are all geared up for the tournament which kicked off in Qatar just a few days ago. The World Cup tournament is made up of 64 games which will be played to determine the champion of the 2022 World Cup.

Watching the games at home is the best choice for you if you enjoy nothing more than lounging in the comfort of your own house, with ice-cold beers at hand and an assortment of mouthwatering snacks ready to be served.

But do you have the television setup required to allow you to fully immerse yourself in these thrilling games?

Aside from the fact that you will be absolutely free to spend 90 minutes yelling and shouting at your television without feeling remotely self-conscious about it, watching football matches might be beneficial for you.

It brings people together

For most people, football is a substantial part of life, and even if you’re not someone who generally watches games throughout the year, you most probably still tune in for the World Cup or equally important matches. Watching football brings people together, and while each person might follow a different team, watching a match with friends is a great way to capture the thrill and excitement together.

It’s more comfortable

Whether the game you’re set to watch is taking place during the weekend or mid-week, watching it in a relaxed setting is a great way to feel comfortable without even having to think about it. Staying indoors will give you the possibility to lounge around in your pyjamas and enjoy as many beers as you want without worrying about driving back afterwards.

It improves relationships and understanding

While each person you watch the game with might support a different team than yours, watching the game with them is a great way to open up conversations – along with experiencing a game’s highs and lows in each other’s company. It’s fun when either team is winning or losing, as in a way it can also help you better understand how your friends and family react or behave when things don’t go down too well.

It wards off loneliness

Watching television is known to improve mental health, but watching sports, in particular, is proven to induce happiness and increase a relaxed feeling. Watching the games with loved ones also means that you will be sharing a social activity where participants are bound to chat, cheer and have fun with one another. This increases a sense of connection and will help you enjoy someone else’s company. Most people admit to watching football matches with others to not spend time alone, and not just to enjoy the game. An added benefit to this is that you’ll get to stoke up some healthy competition.

It prevents low moods

Watching football matches is a form of escapism and it can greatly help in improving your mood. Partially this is due to the feeling of camaraderie that comes with the activity itself – whether your team wins or loses, you will get to share your joy or disappointment with others around you.

It saves you money

Watching the World Cup at home is a great money-saving measure - in fact, a lot of people might even feel like that’s one of the best aspects of watching the games at home. You don’t need to worry about petrol, travelling, parking or spending money on expensive snacks, drinks and cocktails to indulge yourself in the exciting matches.

It connects generations

Watching the FIFA World Cup can fill a gap between generations, as it’s a timeless form of entertainment that has been deeply rooted in our culture for generations. People of all ages are able to enjoy and understand the game together, making it an amazing experience for large families to enjoy together.

Purchase a new television set just in time for the FIFA World Cup.