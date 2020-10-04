The current tranche of European funds is coming to an end and we can look back on the past seven years with some satisfaction. Prior to my tenure, these funds, allocated to Malta for the 2014-2020 period, were in the hands of ministers Ian Borg and Aaron Farrugia and it is now my role to ensure their use is brought to a successful end.

Despite the deadline of this year, the EU allows member states a maximum of three more years to finalise projects, so some are still ongoing. But the story of the past seven years has been one of notable achievement.

I am particularly content with the help given to our young people. The training they have received through various European-funded programmes has helped them to secure and retain jobs. Statistics show that about 1,300 participants in these programmes were given the opportunity of a work placement, with 95 per cent of them continuing to work for the same company. We should all be pleased to see young people getting a good start in life and we appreciate the contribution they are now making to continue strengthen our economy.

Also in the education sector, there have been huge investments in the physical environment of secondary schools as well as the University of Malta and MCAST. These have been complemented by scholarships and other support to help people continue their education and obtain knowledge throughout their lives.

We have continued to help businesses, with €70 million made available to enterprises in order to help them raise the capital needed to expand their operations and increase their competitive standing within local and international markets.

Several infrastructure projects have been designed to increase mobility, making it easier to get around the country and reducing time in traffic jams.

The Marsa junction project is particularly striking, with its multiple flyovers, but also include the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, Buqana Road, the Central Link project and the Santa Luċija tunnels.

While development and growth must always be encouraged, we need to ensure it happens in a sustainable way. The goal is to contribute towards a greener economy. Three hundred projects have been funded in the agricultural area, providing incentives for investment in modern and efficient technology that facilitates the work of farmers.

The good news is that Malta has negotiated even greater funding for the next seven years - Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

These funds have provided our farmers with the opportunity to invest in infrastructure such as greenhouses and reservoirs that help in better water management. There have been similar schemes in the fishing sector to keep it ecologically sustainable. And, on a wider scale, there have been investments and incentives to promote renewable energy.

The recent proposals announced for the modernisation of the police force are the result of studies financed with EU funds. Similarly, various initiatives have been implemented in relation to the administration of the public sector. These projects have contributed to the continuous improvement of Malta’s public administration. Much good work has been done to preserve our heritage, which is both for our own appreciation and to improve our offering to tourists.

There have been projects spread over 30 localities, ranging from the restoration of historic buildings and churches to investment aimed at strengthening our national artistic heritage through the creation of the MUŻA Museum and aesthetic and technological upgrades to the Manoel Theatre.

It is also a great source of satisfaction to see that many projects to preserve our cultural heritage have been carried out by NGOs, run by volunteers, who have invested their time and effort in turning the support given to them through EU funds into stunning upgrades to historical buildings in their localities. Their contribution towards the cultural beauty of our islands is noteworthy and significant.

We can look back on the past seven years with pride on the work carried out and on what has been achieved so far.

The good news is that Malta has negotiated even greater funding for the next seven years, totalling €2.25 billion. It is the largest ever allocation to Malta. We will ensure it is used to improve the lives and livelihoods of families in Malta and Gozo.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is parliamentary secretary for European funds.