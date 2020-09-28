Benfica have agreed a deal to sell defender Ruben Dias to Manchester City for 68 million euros ($79.2m) with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction in a separate deal for 15 million euros, the Portuguese giants have announced.

In a statement late on Sunday, Benfica said that the deal for Dias would also see City pay an extra 3.6 million euros in potential bonuses.

