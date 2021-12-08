Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto scored as Benfica defeated Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at home on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League last 16 after pipping Barcelona to second place in Group E.

Ukraine international Yaremchuk struck on 16 minutes at the Estadio da Luz and Gilberto added a second shortly after to send the Portuguese club through to the knockout phase for the first time in five years.

Benfica trailed Barca by two points going into the final round after winning just one of five games, but climbed above the struggling Spanish giants who were beaten 3-0 away by group winners Bayern Munich.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.