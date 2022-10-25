Benfica reached the Champions League knockouts on Tuesday after winning an exciting contest with Juventus 4-3 and sending the Italians out of the competition.

Antonio Silva’s early header, a Joao Mario penalty just before the half-hour mark and Rafa Silva’s classy brace kept Benfica second in Group H, eight points ahead of third-placed Juve with one game to play.

Roger Schmidt’s side are unbeaten in all competitions this season and can beat their group-stage points record of 12 with a win at bottom side Maccabi Haifa next week.

Benfica are level on 11 points with leaders Paris Saint-Germain and have a chance to top the group next week, although they would need Juve to get a result against the French champions in Turin after being dumped out at the group stage for the first time in nine years.

