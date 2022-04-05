Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt insisted Monday the Portuguese side have no fear of Liverpool ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie against the English giants.

Benfica will be looking to pull off another shock against six-time European champions Liverpool after already seeing off Barcelona in the group stage and Ajax in the last 16.

“Of course we have a chance, we’re in the quarter-finals,” said Taarabt, who spent seven years in England with Tottenham, QPR and Fulham.

