Benfica cruised into the group stage of the Champions League after overrunning Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday thanks to David Neres’ assist and goal.

The two-time European champions from Portugal will be in the draw on Thursday while Dynamo will be in the Europa League.

“From the first second we wanted to win and showed it. Now we are happy to be in the Champions League,” Benfica coach Roger Schmidt said.

“Let’s wait for the draw and then we’ll see. It’s never easy. I’m happy because we deserve it,” he added.

Domestic top-flight football, which had been suspended since Russia’s invasion in February and during the ongoing war, returned to Ukraine earlier on Tuesday.

The Dynamo players, who begin their league campaign on Sunday, took to the pitch at the Estadio da Luz draped in the Ukrainian flag in a message of support to their compatriots back home.

