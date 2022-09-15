Benfica took their winning run to 12 matches with Wednesday’s 2-1 triumph at Juventus which put them level with Champions League Group H leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Roger Schmidt’s team have a perfect six points from their first two matches after coming back from Arkadiusz Milik’s early opener thanks to a Joao Mario penalty and David Neres’ strike nine minutes after half-time.

The Portuguese league leaders have won every match they have played this season and are already six points ahead of Juve and Maccabi Haifa.

“I’m very proud of the team. Early on we weren’t at 100 perfect, we were feeling the pressure of a big game,” Neres said to Eleven Sports.

“But then we started to dominate the game and in the second half we were more like ourselves again… Scoring was very special. I’m very happy.”

