Benfica said they have agree to loan Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, the top scorer in the Portuguese league last season, to Tottenham for a season.

The club gave details of the deal to the Portuguese stock market authorities on Thursday.

They said Spurs will pay 3 million euros ($3.52 million dollars) for the loan, and will have an option to buy the 25-year-old forward for 45 million euros.

