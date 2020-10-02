Benfica said they have agree to loan Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, the top scorer in the Portuguese league last season, to Tottenham for a season.
The club gave details of the deal to the Portuguese stock market authorities on Thursday.
They said Spurs will pay 3 million euros ($3.52 million dollars) for the loan, and will have an option to buy the 25-year-old forward for 45 million euros.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us