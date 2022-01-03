Everton manager Rafael Benitez has put his faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signings in January as the Merseysiders look to turn their season around.

The England striker made his comeback after over four months out with a thigh injury in a 3-2 home defeat by Brighton on Sunday where he missed a penalty.

Prior to the game at Goodison Park, new £17 million ($23 million, 20 million euros) left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was introduced to fans.

British newspaper reports have also linked Benitez with a move for Glasgow Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson as he looks to shore up the defence of an Everton side languishing in 15th place in the 20-strong Premier League.

