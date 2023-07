Benjamin Mendy signed for French club Lorient on Wednesday after the former Manchester City and France defender was acquitted in a sex offences trial in England last week.

"Lorient are happy to announce today the signing on a two-year deal of the French international left-back Benjamin Mendy," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

Mendy, 29, was cleared of sex offences last week, ending a three-year court process.

