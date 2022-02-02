Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy will face trial in July for the alleged rape and assault of six women, a court heard Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who has been suspended by his club, appeared in the dock at Chester Crown Court where he faced a new count of attempted rape.

Mendy now faces nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims.

Judge Patrick Thompson set July 25 as the trial date for Mendy and his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie. A French interpreter sat between the two men, and Mendy spoke only to confirm his identity.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta