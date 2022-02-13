Benjamin Micallef was the latest Maltese athlete to set a national record this weekend when the middle distance runner set a new standard in the 800 metres race at the Washington Indoor Husky Classic on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Rush AC athlete completed the 800 metres race in a time of one minute 49.07 seconds to finish second overall in the race.

Micallef’s time shattered his previous national record on the distance by more than four seconds as he had clocked his previous best at 1:53.92 at the Washington Demsey Indoor Meet.

