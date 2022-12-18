The second day of the Mapfre Euromed Regatta caused frustration amongst the fleet due to the lack of sufficient wind required for racing and causing disruption on Sunday’s schedule.

Sixteen countries represented by 200 sailors were expected to progress with three races planned for the day however the light wind conditions prevented any racing in the Optimist fleet, in spite of heading out to the course, an hour later than previously planned.

Their patience was not rewarded and a decision was taken to bring the fleet back to base.

A windshift from the North West to the North East enabled the ILCA 4 and ICLA 6 fleets to manage one race in the afternoon.

With the wind picking up to the minimum five knots wind speed target required to start a race, the fleets were able to stretch the limit of the lower end of wind conditions, which for a short period of time reached six knots before eventually dying down to four knots.

