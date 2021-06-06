On the occasion of World Milk Day, several companies around the world participate to celebrate the importance of fresh milk and its nutritional benefits.

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 2001 to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.

Last year, the day was celebrated in 104 countries around the world, with a significant increase in participation from 2019.

This year, Malta Dairy Products Ltd, producers of Benna fresh milk and milk products, participated in the global activities by giving back to the community.

The presentation of products at Dar Merħba Bik.

Representatives from Benna visited Dar Merħba Bik, the Maltese Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici and the Little Sisters of the Poor with donations of Benna’s Vitamin D milk and Benna’s milkshakes.

Activities continued at The Point, where a stand was set up for the public to taste Benna’s fresh milk; their improved Lactose Free Vanilla milkshake, the Limited Edition Red Velvet milkshake and the most recent addition to the permanent line of milks, Vitamin D-fortified fresh milk.

The event had a positive turnout from the public who showed interest in World Milk Day.

The Little Sisters of the Poor representative receiving the Benna products.